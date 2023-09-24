A new initiative is offering local cricket clubs the chance to receive period dignity dispensers.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Initial Washroom Hygiene are making them available to clubs with girls’ sections following the success of a pilot programme.

The In Cubicle Period Dignity Dispensers provide free and discreet access to products within toilet cubicles.

The ECB’s head of female participation, Tessa Whieldon, said:

“We’re delighted to be extending this offer to all cricket clubs with a girls’ section across England and Wales. “The pilot programme has been successful, and it’s important for the game that we make our facilities and environments as inclusive as possible to allow people to feel that cricket is a game for them. “Bringing period dignity to grassroots cricket is one step of many towards becoming a more diverse and inclusive sport and we’re proud to work alongside Initial on that journey.” Tessa Whieldon

The offer is available to ECB-affiliated clubs with a girls section with a minimum of one team.

Clubs who thing they are eligible can find out more about applying here.