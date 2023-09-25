A Lichfield bookshop will host a meeting of its bi-monthly book club next week.

Waterstones will host the event at 5.30pm on 2nd October.

The chosen book is The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn.

A spokesperson said:

“This is the story of an old English manor house by the sea, with crumbling chimneys, draping ivy and a library full of dusty hardbacks – it’s the story of the three children who grow up there, and the adventures they create for themselves while the grown-ups entertain endless party guests.

“But as the children grow to adulthood, another story has been unfolding in the wings. And when the war finally takes centre stage, they find themselves cast, unrehearsed, into roles they never expected to play.

“They raised themselves on stories. Now it’s time for them to write their own.”

Waterstones spokesperson