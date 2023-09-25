Councillors are set to discuss the future of areas where restrictions apply to dogs.

Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee will discuss plans for a consultation on Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) for dogs.

The existing orders are due to be reviewed, with any changes needing to be completed by August 2024.

The current position sees dogs banned from certain fenced off areas around children’s play areas, while the restrictions also creates offences where owners do not pick up dog mess or carry a suitable bag for collecting it.

A report from Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“In the period since the last PSPO was created it has become clear that some parish councils have concerns in relation to dogs on land which they control. “In one case, for example, there is a children’s play area which was not included in the ban on dogs from such areas but might reasonably be. “Because parish councils perhaps have a greater understanding of these local issues, it is proposed that the consultation with them will allow for any further areas that might be included in a PSPO to be considered. “This consultation will take the form of a letter to parish councils as well as visits to any meetings as necessary by the environmental protection and housing manager to explain the law around PSPOs in more detail.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Cox added that not all proposed orders would be implemented.

“PSPOs should be created in response to a problem that needs addressing, such as dog fouling. “We must balance the rights of the public to use facilities such as parks and public spaces without hindrance from dogs against the rights of dog owners to have the freedom to walk and exercise their dogs without unjustified restrictions. “As a result there may be proposals put forward that are not considered to be justified.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the committee at 6pm today (25th September).