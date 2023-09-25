A fundraising runner has been given a boost in his efforts to keep supporting charities by a local hospital.

Dave Heeley OBE is set to undergo a second Mako robotic knee replacement surgery at Spire Little Aston Hospital.

The fundraiser, who was the first blind person to complete a seven marathon challenge, had previously had the operation performed in 2022 to allow him to take on challenges such as walking Hadrian’s Wall.

Dave said:

“After undergoing a robotic knee replacement last year and completing even more charity challenges, I’m ready to have my other knee repaired so I can raise even more money for charity and push myself further. “The support and care I received from the team at Spire Little Aston Hospital have indeed been a catalyst in my journey, enabling me to expand the horizons of what I can achieve in my charity work”. Dave Heeley OBE

His surgeon, Mark Dunbar, said:

“It’s an honour to participate in the process of helping Dave achieve his goals as he touches the lives of so many in such a positive way.” Mark Dunbar