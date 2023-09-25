The newest member of Burntwood Town Council has taken up his seat.

Cllr Ivan Holdsworth was co-opted for the Hunslet ward at a meeting last week.

The vacancy came after Cllr Serena Mears resigned shortly after winning the seat for the Conservatives in the local elections in May.

Not enough residents requested a by-election, meaning councillors voted to decide which of two applicants would take up the seat, with Labour’s Cllr Holdsworth winning the seat.

It means he will join Conservative member Cllr Jacqueline Wittstock in representing Hunslet ward residents at the town council