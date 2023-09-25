Plans for an extension to a Whittington church have been approved.

The work will see the creation of a new disabled toilet facility at St Giles Church.

A planning statement said the work on the Grade II Listed building would help meet the needs of the congregation.

“The church’s existing facility is restricted in space and unable to cater to the needs of disabled users. “St Giles is the only church serving the village of Whittington and has a strong focus on caring and supporting for the community. “The much-needed accessible facility will help address and serve the growing needs of its congregation and varied users.” Planning statement

The new disabled toilet will be built alongside existing facilities adjacent to the vestry in the church.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.