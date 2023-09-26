A local author will discuss her debut novel at an event in Lichfield.

Jenna Clake, who is originally from Burntwood, published Disturbance in June.

The book tells the tale of a young woman who becomes transfixed by her teenage neighbour’s occult-like ritual to banish an ex-boyfriend. She decides to hex herself free from her past.

The author will discuss the book and take part in a question and answer session at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th October.

Jenna said:

“I’m delighted to be sharing my debut novel, Disturbance, discussing its themes of haunting and ghosts, which are perfect for the spooky season.” Jenna Clake

Tickets are £8 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.