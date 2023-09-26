A drop-in event will offer more details about the future of the HS2 project in and around Lichfield.

HS2 Ltd and contractors building the controversial high speed rail line will host the session from 6pm to 8pm on 3rd October at the Lichfield Guildhall.

The future of the project has been thrown into doubt amid concerns over rising costs which could see the line cut short.

The changes have led Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant to consider whether a station could be built on the Cappers Lane HS2 compound if the line ends up terminating in the area.