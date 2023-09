People are being invited to try a tasty treat and enjoy a delicious tipple at a Sausage and Cider Festival.

The event takes place at Woodhouse Farm, near Whittington, on Saturday (30th September).

It starts at 2pm with free cider apple harvesting and pressing for families.

At 4pm food and entertainment will be on offer until 8pm. Admission to the later part of the event is £10 adults and £5 children.

More details are available on the event Facebook page.