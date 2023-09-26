Lichfield City will look to close the gap on the frontrunners in the league when they travel to Uttoxeter Town.

Ivor Green’s men progressed in the FA Vase over the weekend as they won a dramatic tie on penalties against Alsager Town.

But their focus returns to the Midland Football League Premier Division this evening (26th September) when they travel to the Oldfields Sports Ground.

City currently have nine points from their seven fixtures and sit in ninth, four places behind Uttoxeter in fifth who have played a game more.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.