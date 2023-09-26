Lichfield made it three straight wins on the road when they beat Mellish 45-7.

The Nottinghamshire side never looked like upsetting the form book against the Myrtle Greens who chalked up seven tries to keep them in second place behind Long Eaton.

The city side were able to give debuts to two more products of the club’s junior system, with Josh Butler starting at fly half and Harvey Moss having to mix it in the front row from half time onwards.

Dylan Whittington also slotted in at nine with only 15 minutes of senior rugby at Lichfield under his belt, while Freddie Wilson managed more than 30 minutes of action in his first start of the campaign.

The visitors started and kept the ball for the first two minutes as Cal Turner eventually rumbled over from a well controlled line out drive. Charlie Milner slotted over his first of five conversions.

But the bright opening failed to continue for the next 20 minutes as unforced errors crept into Lichfield’s play. Mellish took advantage of a dropped ball as winger Josh Mallett scored a converted try.

The Myrtle Greens regained their composure and troubled the scoreboard once more when Turner was able to intercept a pass to stride home untouched from 75 metres.

Ditch Burton extended the advantage when he scored a close range try when the home side expected a driven line out. Two further conversions took the score to 19-7 at the break.

Mellish saw any hopes dashed at the start of the second half as they were reduced to 13 men, which meant Burton was able to get his second try from a powerful five metre scrum.

Danny Griffin, Seb Smith – now in the scrum half shirt – and Kieran Reynolds inflicted further pain to Mellish with tries as the game became more and more unstructured with little pattern.

Lichfield will return to home action this weekend with a tough fixture against Walsall at Cooke Fields.

The visitors have collected three wins from four games. The fixture will double up as a first round county cup match.

Lichfield’s 2nds paid the price for being down to 14 men for a long period as they went down 71-26 against Bournville.

There was better news on Sunday with the Colts winning at Stafford 18-14 in the first round of the National Colts Cup – Stafford are their opponents this weekend in a league game at Cooke Fields.

All the boys’ junior sides won as well, except the under 14s who just lost out to Walsall in the county cup.

The women, under the tutelage of Fraser Goatcher and Kai Lucas-Dumolo, continued their first week successes with two more league victories – the red team at level three won 54-0 at Long Eaton, while the green team at level five overcame Oadby Wyggestonians 95-0.

The red team are at home this Sunday at 2.15pm against Shelford, while the greens go to Lutterworth.