Businesses at a site in Lichfield say they are excited to breathe new life into their location.

Common Barn off Tamworth Road will become a “lifestyle complex” with existing companies – including a gym, dog groomers and kickboxing academy – being joined by new additions.

Salon28 is relocating to the site and rebranding as The Salon Company, while Milk&two will be a brunch house offering cakes, lunch and coffees.

A spokesperson said:

“Common Barn Farm is being regenerated by the new businesses and turned into a lifestyle complex. “We hope it will become a community hub that can add value to the area – and there are plans in place for a second phase which will involve outdoor events and extra retail space for more businesses.”

The new salon and cafe will open on 1st November.