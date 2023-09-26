One of the buildings at Common Barn

Businesses at a site in Lichfield say they are excited to breathe new life into their location.

Common Barn off Tamworth Road will become a “lifestyle complex” with existing companies – including a gym, dog groomers and kickboxing academy – being joined by new additions.

Salon28 is relocating to the site and rebranding as The Salon Company, while Milk&two will be a brunch house offering cakes, lunch and coffees.

A spokesperson said:

“Common Barn Farm is being regenerated by the new businesses and turned into a lifestyle complex. 

“We hope it will become a community hub that can add value to the area – and there are plans in place for a second phase which will involve outdoor events and extra retail space for more businesses.”

The new salon and cafe will open on 1st November.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments