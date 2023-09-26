Burntwood have moved to fourth in the table and taken a step closer to defending their Staffs Intermediate Trophy after an 85-7 win over Longton at the CCE Sportsway.

The visitors are in a rebuilding phase at present, but the hosts were still able to celebrate a first ever win over their opponents at first team level.

Josh Canning’s side had the try bonus point wrapped up by the 25th minute and continued to show no mercy for game opposition who also suffered injuries and two yellow cards during the match.

Kian Carter got the scoreboard moving in the fourth minute, dummying his way over the line after the forwards had probed from a close range line out.

Two minutes later and a great attack from deep featuring Brett Taylor and Luke Rookyard was finished off by Jack Robinson-Parr in the right corner.

Robinson-Parr then turned provider with a neat overhead pass to Carter who went in for his second try. Taylor missed that conversion, one of only three he failed to put over in 13 attempts.

Longton had a spell of play in the home 22 up till the 20th minute but, with the hosts dominating the set pieces, play soon moved upfield. The bonus point try came from Jack Butcher who went through a gap to the posts following a Pat Bayliss line out take.

It was 33-0 at the break when Robinson-Parr featured again with a good run and pass back inside. Hal Gozukucuk picked up from the base of a ruck to cross near the posts.

It became 40-0 direct from the second half restart. Billy Fisher collected the Longton kick and when the ball found Tom Shorrock he fended off several would-be tacklers from 25 metres for a try under the posts. The move also cost the visiting number eight ten minutes in the sin bin.

Two minutes later and neat passing by the backs saw Rob Jones find a route to the posts for 47-0. He was in again shortly afterwards when the home pack drove Longton off their own scrummage ball.

Gozukucuk’s strong midfield run paved the way for Fisher to speed over in the clubhouse corner before the Turkish international notched his second try with a powerful run from 25 metres.

The visitors’ second yellow card was issued on 64 minutes and while the offender was off the field Rookyard scored from a tapped penalty and Taylor collected a Ben Holt chip ahead to make it 78-0.

With time almost up, the Longton left winger broke upfield. He was well tackled by Carter but the scramble defence was penalised and the visiting forwards drove over near the posts for a converted try.

There was still time for Rookyard to score from a well-worked line out move and Taylor’s fine conversion brought him a personal tally of 25 points and also brought the game to an end.

Burntwood 2nds went down away to Stoke 2nds by 29-7, while the 3rds had their first outing of the season at home to Veseyans 3rds. An enjoyable contest ended 19-7 to the visitors, the home points coming from Danny Hackett who converted his own try.

This Saturday (30th September), Burntwood 1sts travel to face Edwardians and the 2nds welcome Erdington to the CCE Sportsway – both kick offs are at 3pm.