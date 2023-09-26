A local scout group has been boosted by a £1,000 donation from a local business.

The money was handed over to the 1st Stonnall Scouts by the JPE Quarry in Shire Oak.

The funding will be used to enhance the group’s educational programmes and purchase equipment.

Pete Perryman, quarry operations manager, said:

“We are thrilled to be part of the 1st Stonnall Scouts’ journey and support their invaluable efforts in shaping the future leaders of our community.” Pete Perryman

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council member for Little Aston and Stonnall, said:

“JPE Quarry’s contribution to 1st Stonnall Scouts exemplifies their commitment to the community’s wellbeing. “It is wonderful to witness such collaborative efforts that uplift and empower the youth in our area.” Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council