A tree and lamppost have been badly damaged after being set on fire in Lichfield.

The incident happened in Beacon Park on Sunday (24th September).

A witness said they saw a group of teenagers running away after the fire was lit in Museum Gardens at around 4.30pm.

Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended, but the tree was damaged and the light fitting in the lamppost destroyed.

This is the third occasion intentional damage has been carried out in Beacon Park in recent weeks.

Last month vandals snapped the trunk of a tree and toppled waste bins also in the Museum Gardens, while a separate incident saw a memorial tree snapped in half.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We are all saddened by the mindless acts of vandalism that have been committed in Beacon Park. “It is a beautiful place, kept so by the hard work of our dedicated parks staff and to see it deliberately damaged is upsetting. “Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or who has information regarding those responsible is asked to contact Lichfield Police on 101.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson