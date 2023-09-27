Visitors to a Lichfield will be transported to Arendelle at a special afternoon tea.

Frozen’s Elsa and Anna will be guests at The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th October.

There will be chances to join in with the songs from the hit films as well was enjoying sandwiches and cakes.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“It’s not every day you can have afternoon tea with not one, but two princesses. “This is a real treat for all of the Frozen fans in your family.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £22.50 for adults and £15 for children. To book visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.