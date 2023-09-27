County council chiefs say a new strategy will help give people the skills they need to get better jobs across Staffordshire.

The proposals, which cover the next seven years, look to identify how learning and employment opportunities can be created, as well as highlighting how the local workforce can develop.

The Staffordshire Employment and Skills Strategy 2023-2030 has been drawn up by Staffordshire County Council, local councils, universities, colleges and organisations such as the the Department for Work and Pensions and chambers of commerce.

It outlines five priorities:

Create an aspirational and active workforce though high-quality advice and relevant training.

Provide inspirational careers advice with organisations like the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Careers Hub.

Ensure people have the technical skills to drive productivity and growth.

Increase innovation and enterprise by supporting entrepreneurialism.

Create a place of learning across the county for people throughout their working lives.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“As Staffordshire’s economy continues to grow and with high demand from employers for skilled workers it is essential that we have a population ready to take advantage of new opportunities. “Developing people’s skills before they embark on their careers and then upgrading them throughout their working lives means they can play an active part in a modern and evolving economy. Having relevant skills to our key sector industries will enable Staffordshire people to enjoy working in higher value jobs in their own county. “Our employment and skills strategy is truly collaborative between councils, learning providers and business and aims to make the world of learning and skills as easy to navigate as possible. This includes our Staffordshire Jobs and Careers Service which matches people’s skills with jobs or training relevant to them. “The strategy draws on our collective expertise and sets out a shared vision and approach. We are confident that it will help to improve people’s lives, their communities and our economy in the long-term.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The strategy will be discussed by the county council’s prosperous overview and scrutiny committee at a meeting tomorrow (28th September).