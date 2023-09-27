Lichfield City picked up a point in a 3-3 draw with Uttoxeter Town – with all six goals coming in the final half-an-hour.

Ivor Green’s men looked to have broken the home side’s resistance when Cameron Dunn and Dan Smith put them 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go.

But goals from Ben Price and Mikey Conlon levelled the scores, only for Dunn to put Lichfield back in front with a minute left.

The drama wasn’t over though as sub David Ndene rescued a point for Uttoxeter in the dying moments.

City had the first real chance of the evening with Dunn seeing his strike saved by Alex Langridge, who also produced an early stop to deny Luke Childs.

Uttoxeter then threatened the visitors with a shot just wide of James Beeson’s goal.

Smith went close to opening the scoring for Lichfield when his effort struck the upright, while Dominic Lewis also fired over the top.

City eventually made the breakthrough on 64 minutes when Jack Edwards crossed for Dunn to send a looping header into the net.

Their lead was doubled ten minutes later when Smith raced across the box to dispossess Langridge and fire into the roof of the net.

Uttoxeter tried to hit back and forced Beeson into a number of saves before Price eventually reduced the arrears after tucking home a cross at the near post with eight minutes to go.

The scores were level when the hosts were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box with two minutes left on the clock and Conlon beat Beeson with the dead ball.

Lichfield looked to have stolen the points though a minute later when Dunn lashed home to make it 3-2.

But the action wasn’t finished yet in a frantic finale as Ndene latched on to a flick on to fire past Beeson and earn his side a share of the spoils.