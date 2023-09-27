Members of the Lichfield Memory Cafe have welcomed the city’s Mayor for their latest fundraising celebration.

Sally Clough, director of Home Instead, donated £400 to The Alzheimer’s Society to mark World Alzheimer’s Month.

The cheque was handed over by the Mayor, Cllr Ann Hughes, while members of the memory cafe raised additional funds through a raffle and other initiatives.

A spokesperson said:

“It was a lovely morning and our thanks go to all who attended.” Lichfield Memory Cafe spokesperson

Lichfield Memory Cafe runs every Thursday from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Lichfield Methodist Church. For more details, call 01543 652002.