A Lichfield hotel will launch a new coffee shop in the city centre next week.

The George Hotel has teamed up with Paddy & Scott’s to open the new outlet on Bird Street from Tuesday (3rd October).

Opening seven days a week from 8am, there will be coffees from their Muchomba farm in Kenya as well as a range of other hot drinks and sandwiches.

Anthony Greenidge, general manager of The George Hotel, said:

“We have been working with Paddy & Scott’s for two years now in the hotel, serving their community driven coffee at breakfast and in the bar. “This new partnership is a fantastic addition to Lichfield and we know the community will love the ethos and messaging of the Paddy & Scott’s brand which is all about working directly with the farmers and supporting the communities in the coffee growing regions”. Anthony Greenidge

Located 300km north of Nairobi, the coffee farm is run by George Muchomba and his eldest son Isaac work to create one of the finest coffee farms in the world.

Customers will be able to enjoy their drinks inside the cafe or in an outside seating area. Drinks will also be available to take away.

Scott Russell, founder of Paddy & Scott’s, said:

“This is a very exciting time for us as a business – a new cafe means a new chapter. “I’m thrilled our coffee will be fueling the ambition of the Lichfield community.” Scott Russell