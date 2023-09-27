People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked for their views on how money should be spent across the area.

Lichfield District Council is in the process of drawing up its budget for 2024-25.

The local authority wants residents to give their views on how more than £13million will be spent on services.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Councils across the country are battling rising prices and increasing demands on services. “We need to make informed decisions about where to focus our spending. “Last year more than 1,000 residents shared their thoughts and ideas which was vital in helping us shape future spending. “We want to do the same this year so please complete our survey and let us know your priorities for spending in Lichfield District.“ Lichfield District Council spokesperson

As well as getting views on the budget, the feedback will also allow residents to see how different levels of spending can impact on services.

By moving the sliders in an online survey, people will be able to see how an increase in one area will mean in a reduction in others.

The council’s budget will come from almost £8million in council tax, with the rest coming from business rates, grants and the New Homes Bonus.

The local authority said it had already made savings in order to balance the books due to cuts in funding, but a spokesperson said challenges remained for local government finance.

“We are facing continued cuts to funding amidst rising costs leading to significant and ongoing challenges in maintaining service levels. “Since 2015-16 we have identified around £3.9million of savings. However, we need to find more and generate additional income as further cuts to our funding streams are likely. “In the survey we are also asking for your views on savings and income ideas. Lichfield District Council spokesperson

To take part in the 2024/5 budget planning survey click here.