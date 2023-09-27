The operators of the M6 Toll have confirmed that they will once again offer free passage for riders taking part in the Ride to the Wall fundraiser.

The event will take place on 7th October and see thousands of bikers from across the country heading for the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

Midland Expressway Ltd will continue the tradition of not charging motorcyclists making the journey.

James Hodson, chief operating officer at M6 Toll, said:

“We’re honoured to provide complimentary passage to the riders traveling with the official groups on their way to the National Memorial Arboretum, ensuring around 2,000 bikers pass through smoothly and safely.” James Hodson

The riders will start their journey from 11 starting points across the Midlands, before arriving at the arboretum for a service of remembrance.

Registered riders will travel in official groups, accompanied by dedicated volunteer marshals, travelling along the M6 Toll at T5 in Shenstone and T6 in Burntwood between 10am and 11am.

Bikers attending the event are asked not to use T4 at Weeford to avoid congestion at the traffic lights at the junction.

Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said:

“Once again Midland Express Limited are very kindly offering free passage to motorcyclists attending Ride to the Wall. “The gesture not only saves riders rummaging through rain drenched clothing to find change, but allows for a free flowing passage meaning any congestion to the local community is kept to a minimum. “Without the support of the M6 Toll the journey to the arboretum would be far more stressful at I time when we all come together to remember our fallen.” Martin Dickinson

More details on Ride to the Wall are available here.