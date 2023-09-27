Train operators are urging passengers in Lichfield to check their journeys ahead of forthcoming industrial action.

Members of the ASLEF union will walk out on Saturday (30th September) and Wednesday (4th October).

As a result, West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway will not run services on any routes, including the Cross City Line and West Coast Main Line to and from Lichfield.

There will also be disruption due to the union’s decision to ban overtime working on 29th September and from 2nd October to 6th October – a move which may mean short-notice cancellations and timetable alterations.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both operators, said:

“It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect passengers’ journeys. “Passengers will need to find alternative modes of transport on 30th September and 4th October as no West Midlands Railway or London Northwestern Railway services will be in operation. “Passengers should also check their journeys before setting out on days when action short of strike is taking place as journeys may be subject to short-notice cancellation. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

Passengers can find out more about how the industrial action will impact timetables and services at www.wmr.uk/industrialaction.