Volunteers are being invited to join a working party tidying up the canalside in Whittington.

The group will meet at Whittington Bridge on Fisherwick Road at 10.30am on Saturday (30th September).

A spokesperson said:

“The more people turn up the better, so please come along and help improve this slightly neglected area. “The plan for the day has not been finalised, but it would be helpful if people could bring a spade.”

The event is being organised in conjunction with the Canal and River Trust.