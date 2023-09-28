Half of the units at a new £5million business park in Burntwood have already been snapped up.

Work is underway on the construction of the Chase Trade Park facility on a derelict plot of land north of Robins Road.

Commercial property company LCP said interest had been high even before completion, with half of the ten units already taken.

A national joinery business and a global manufacturing firm are among the businesses who have already agreed to move to the site.

Nick Bryson, director at LCP, said:

“The site has now been cleared and remediated and the footings have already started being poured. We should start to see steels going up at the end of September. “We recognised the demand for units of this size in the area a while ago and are pleased to be in the process of finalising new tenants for half of the scheme. That bodes well for the remaining units and we are already in discussions with potential occupiers and hope to make further announcements in the coming weeks.” Nick Bryson, LCP