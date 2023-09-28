Plans for an extension to a play area at a Lichfield community centre have been approved.

The work at Boley Park Community Hall will also include the installation of a new surface on the existing play space.

A planning statement said:

“The existing play area is surrounded on three sides by raised planters containing general shrubbery. The proposal is to remove these and extend the play space in to these areas. “Two of these will be surfaced with a permeable bonded rubber mulch surface, the third will have a loose bark surface to create a woodland play area. “A new wood boundary fence is to be installed around the play area.” Planning statement

