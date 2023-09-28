People are being invited to join a community tidy-up in Lichfield.

The Be Proud of Your Community day will take place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday (30th September).

Residents can bring their unwanted items to skips which will be sited at six locations:

opposite the Co-op store on Marks Walk

on the grassed area in Windmill Lane

in the Edgeworth House Car Park in Oakenfield

the grassed area on Needwood Hill

on Bloomfield Crescent opposite the doctors’ surgery

at Curborough Community Centre, Reynolds Close

The event will also feature kindness rock painting, a ‘positivity trail’ with the chance to win prizes, face painting at Windmill Lane, sports fun with Getin2it and refreshments and snacks.

Lichfield District Council’s principal community safety officer, Yvonne James, said:

“This is the second Be Proud of Your Community Day – the first was held in May and was a great success with residents asking if we could repeat it. “Some people may not be able to dispose of unwanted items easily or be physically able to weed their boundaries. “The event on Saturday is an opportunity for them to meet representatives from the partner organisations and see their neighbourhood tidied up. “It’s also lots of fun with a variety of activities arranged for all the family to enjoy. Come along and join us on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.” Yvonne James

The collection cannot take tyres, gas cylinders or batteries. Each skip will be signed to show what can be deposited.