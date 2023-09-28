Regional business leaders have written to the Prime Minister urging him not to derail the full HS2 project.

Speculation is mounting that Rishi Sunak could axe the northern section of the controversial high speed rail route, meaning the line would effectively end at Handsacre.

The changes, if implemented, would also likely see the southern end of the line also cut short,

A letter from the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce and signed by local business leaders, insists such changes would be “an appalling dereliction of responsibility” and will will hold back the economic growth of the Midlands.

Henrietta Brealey, from the chambers, said the rumoured changes would represent “a colossal waste of money”:

“We are absolutely astounded that there has been serious consideration of reducing HS2. “This stunted vision would deliver all of the pain for almost none of the gain for those on the Phase One route – the business case on capacity, connectivity and resilience requires the full network. “It would be a colossal waste of money, undermine investor confidence and tear up transport and regeneration plans that have been years in the making and in many cases, are mid-delivery. “Businesses and investors make decisions for the long term and rely on being able to trust Governments to deliver on their commitments to plan effectively.” “With over 400 West Midlands based businesses already working on HS2 and many investors, as seen in the recent public intervention from the new owners of Birmingham City Football Club, making decisions predicated on its arrival, it would be an appalling dereliction of responsibility to abandon it now. “It is critical that the Government hears and responds to the business voice on HS2 and delivers the remaining HS2 network in full – from Euston to Manchester and Leeds. We thank our partners and members for joining us in this urgent call to action and the many others who have issued their own.” Henrietta Brealey

The future of the HS2 project has also created uncertainty for communities across Lichfield and the surrounding villages that have faced years of disruption due to construction for the route.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has questioned whether the potential scaling back on the line could see a new station built in Lichfield as a result.