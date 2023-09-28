A scheme protecting elderly and vulnerable residents in Staffordshire from nuisance sales calls has received national praise.

The Staffordshire County Council initiative sees free call blockers fitted to home telephones by Trading Standards officers.

They have been fitted in more than 150 households, with officials saying they have already prevented an estimated 92,000 nuisance calls from getting through.

The scheme has now won praise from National Trading Standards – with calls for more residents to consider introducing the system.

Louise Baxter, head of the National Trading Standards Scams team, said:

“The call blocking units make a huge difference to people’s lives by drastically reducing the amount of scam and nuisance calls they receive, giving them peace of mind and more confidence in answering the phone. “Installation of call blockers has also been proven to increase people’s wellbeing. “Staffordshire County Council is doing excellent work to identify those who would benefit from a call blocking unit and is making a real difference to the local community.” Louise Baxter

According to UK Finance, around three million scams took place during 2022 – and it is estimated that half of all scams start with a phone call.

The call blocker devices stop up to 95% of unwanted and nuisance calls.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This has been an important piece of work for our officers and it’s great the see the difference the devices can make. “Nuisance sales calls may sound harmful enough, but they are very menacing. When an older person or someone with memory loss receive them, it can cause a huge amount of stress. In some cases, officers have also dealt with victims who have handed over personal information, bank account details and passwords which has resulted in financial loss. “Installing a device can make a huge difference and not only helps protect vulnerable people but also gives their families piece of mind. We have a simple application process in place that allows individuals, or their loved ones, to apply online. I would definitely encourage people to get in touch with our Trading Standards teams and consider getting one installed.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

More details on the scheme and how to register for a device are available via the Trading Standards website.