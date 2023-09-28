Staff from a construction firm swapped their day jobs to lend a helping hand to a Whittington-based charity.

The team of more than 50 workers from Inco Contracts, which specialises in industrial and commercial refurbishment, gave up 320 volunteer hours to give St Giles Hospice a makeover.

The company also purchased over £40,000 in materials as carpenters, electricians, office staff and sub-contractors joined forces to complete five projects over two days.

The challenge was completed in memory of Paul Finch, who worked as a site manager for the business from 2010 until he fell ill with cancer and was cared for by the staff at St Giles Hospice.

David Cotterill, director at Inco Contracts, said:

“We are very passionate about the area we work in and wanted to give something back. “Unfortunately we lost a much-loved colleague Paul Finch this year and we wanted to make

2023 all about supporting the amazing St Giles Hospice who looked after him and his family so well “Collectively, we came up with the idea of doing our own DIY SOS challenge and this quickly grew from a chance conversation to a wish list of five refurbishment projects that could be completed over two days. “We are delighted to say that the response from staff, suppliers and customers has been amazing with a team of 50 people coming together to complete all the different tasks on time.” David Cotterill

Work included refurbishing a roof terrace and patient patio areas, as well as sprucing up the children’s area and bringing a fountain back to life.

Hannah Fahy, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“As a charity, we have to think carefully where we spend our money, so to have Inco come in and complete all of this work for free is wonderful. “Over £40,000 of materials have been donated and hundreds of hours of craft skills channelled into this DIY SOS, and it will make such a huge difference to the experience of patients, and their loved ones. “For example, the garden patio transformation will now give them a relaxing space to spend quality time together.” Hannah Fahy