Volunteers have been thanked for their efforts to support a recent civic event in Lichfield.

The Sheriff’s Ride saw horses and riders travel along part of the boundary of the city.

First commissioned in Queen Mary’s Charter in 1553, the event has been revamped by the Lichfield Shirevalty Association to ensure the heritage of the ride is maintained.

Volunteers helped to ensure the historic event could go ahead, including members of the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) who joined Lichfield Litter Legends in keeping local streets clear.

Daryl Brown, chair of the Sheriff’s Ride Committee at the Lichfield Shrievalty Association, said:

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the RRT in what is Lichfield’s oldest community tradition. “It is fantastic that a community group would, with the Lichfield Litter Legends, help us clear up after the day. “These ‘behind the scenes’ jobs which do not normally gain recognition are so important to the success of this historic event.” Daryl Brown

Made up of local volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, the group say they are looking forward to returning to support the ride in 2024.

Dean Carvell, one of the RRT members who took part, said:

“It was wonderful to be a part of this historic local tradition. The Sheriff’s Ride is an important part of Lichfield’s heritage and provides a great opportunity to not only celebrate our history but also bring the community together. “At the RRT we are committed to supporting our local communities and are always looking for ways in which we as volunteers can make a difference. Occasions such as this are so important to the fabric of an area, and it is essential they are protected. “We’re extremely proud to have played our part in its full return to the city and county. We look forward to joining forces with the group once again next year.” Dean Carvell