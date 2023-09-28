Residents are being warned to be on their guard after an attempted burglary in Stonnall.

The incident happened at around 2pm yesterday (27th September) at a property on Main Street.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The offender was seen in a resident’s garden. The back doors had been forced and were left ajar. “The description is that the offender was a white male, wearing a blue shirt. “House to house calls have been conducted and a bang was heard, but nobody had seen anything and nothing was taken. “We will be increasing patrols in the area.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 412 of 27th September.