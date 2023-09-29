Celebrations have taken place as the ribbon was officially cut on a new primary school in Lichfield.

Teaching staff, pupils and their families and civic dignitaries enjoyed a special event at Anna Seward Primary School.

The £7m new facility, part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), was built on Bridgeman Way as part of the Deanslade Park development.

It opened to nursery and reception pupils at the start of the current school year and also provides wraparound care.

During the opening ceremony, head of school Richard Storer told guests that pupils had enjoyed a fantastic start in their impressive new surroundings.

“This school epitomises everything good about the ATLP. I’ve never known children start school so easily and that’s down to the brilliant teaching staff we have. “It has been a long journey from inception to opening but we are thrilled to finally have the children in school. It is wonderful to see their smiling faces each morning and to hear the positive feedback from parents and the wider community. “We feel incredibly proud of what we have all achieved together and we are really excited about what the future holds for Anna Seward, the community and, most importantly, our children.” Richard Storer, Anna Seward Primary School

ATLP CEO, Richard Gill CBE, watched Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, cut the ceremonial ribbon before children and their families, staff and VIPs toured classrooms.

Visitors also enjoyed music from pupils from fellow ATLP school Mere Green Primary and tasty treats.