Chasetown’s league campaign continues this weekend when they welcome Clitheroe.

The Scholars will hope to bounce back to winning ways after suffering defeat in the FA Trophy last time out.

The fixture will again take place at Boldmere St Michaels as work continues to install a new artificial playing surface at The Scholars Ground.

Kick off tomorrow (30th September) is at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Chasetown have been handed a home draw in the opening round of the Walsall Senior Cup against Stafford Town.

The tie will take place on 28th November.