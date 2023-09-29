The new dressing room at Lichfield City
Lichfield City will hope to return to winning ways when they welcome Whitchurch Alport this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men suffered midweek disappointment as a last-gasp goal denied them all three points against Uttoxeter Town.

Standing in their way tomorrow (30th September) will be a Whitchurch Alport side who sit two points behind eighth placed City in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.

Meanwhile, the FA Vase draw has been made and will City welcome Romulus for the first round property of the competition, with the game due to take place on 21st October.

