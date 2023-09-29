A night of country music is coming to the Lichfield Garrick next week.

Made in Tennessee will feature hits from the legends of the genre when it comes to the city stage on 6th October.

A spokesperson said:

“With a band made up of some of UK’s finest country musicians, Made in Tennessee takes you through the decades of the nation’s fastest growing music genre, from country’s origin in the southern states of America to modern day country heard around the world.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.