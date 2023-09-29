A new beauty business in Lichfield has celebrated its official opening.

The Radiance Residence, on Tamworth Street, saw guests and customers get a first glimpse of the new premises.

The official opening saw Cllr Serena Mears cut the ribbon as visitors were given a demonstration of some of the treatments available.

The business is owned by Vivienne Schwarzbach, who specialises in laser hair removal and hydrafacials. She works alongside Hayley Holgate, who provides face and body sculpting, and Carlie Stevenson from Wade Street Aesthetics Clinic who is using The Radiance Residence rooms as an extra base.

Vivienne said:

“The opening event was fantastic and it was great to welcome so many new people to our stylish and elegant new beauty rooms. “Lichfield is a bustling, vibrant city with a great reputation and I’m very proud and excited to base my business here. “All the clients I had at my previous business in Mere Green have followed me over to Lichfield, and I’ve gained new clients as well since moving to the city. “We look forward to providing all our clients with the highest quality services and products, and we can’t wait to welcome them to our newly refurbished rooms.” Vivienne Schwarzbach

Cllr Mears said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to take part in the grand opening of this wonderful new business, based right in the heart of Lichfield. “New, modern businesses like this are core to the stability and success of our city and town centre. We wish them every success”. Cllr Serena Mears, Lichfield District Council