Residents are being given the chance to access support from Lichfield District Council via a new online tool.

The local authority has launched a live chat feature on its website to give people an alternative way of getting issues resolved.

The service will be able to offer support in areas such as waste and recycling, council tax, business rates and benefits.

The Live Chat facility operates weekdays from 9am to 5pm.

Lichfield District Council’s customer services manager, Claire Penny, said:

“The function, developed in partnership by Lichfield District Council’s customer service and digital teams, gives customers another option for getting the support they need. “It is one of the quickest and most convenient ways to talk to a trained advisor who can help deal with a council issue.” Claire Penny