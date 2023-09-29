The success of a walking football initiative in Burntwood is being celebrated after a team formed from the sessions claimed a national title.

The Burntwood Strollers walked off with the title after winning the Over 65 Walking Football National Cup Final.

The team was formed after the launch of the sessions – which are aimed at keeping people active – at Burntwood Leisure Centre on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tasmin Turner, health and wellbeing manager at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The Burntwood Strollers success in the national finals is an outstanding achievement and I’m very pleased for the team. “We are so proud of the players and their coach, Kieran, who puts a lot into the delivery of the sessions. “Delivered by Active Lichfield, which promotes activities across Lichfield District, in partnership with Midland Soccer Academy, the Active Lichfield walking football sessions have been running for the past decade. “Initially they attracted only four of five participants, but then really took off and as many as 30 people now come along to each of the two sessions we deliver each week.” Tasmin Turner

For more information about the walking football sessions visit the Active Lichfield website.