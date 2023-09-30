A local author is hoping her new book will offer a boost to business owners.

Jenny Procter, from Alrewas, has written Marketing for Introverts to help bosses who may not be confident in networking or being in the limelight.

The marketing professional said that she herself had experienced nervousness during her own 20 year career – with a survey she conducted revealing 48% of people did not like promoting themselves or their business.

Jenny said:

“I spent my early career in corporate communications roles in a variety of industries, wondering why I didn’t quite fit. “I didn’t speak up in meetings, I hated team away days and open plan offices left me drained and unproductive. My best ideas came in moments when I had peace and quiet. “My most successful business relationships were forged one on one. I had great listening skills and I preferred collecting my thoughts in writing – I’m quiet, a thinker, an observer. “It took until I was into my 40s to give these superpowers a name. I was studying for a master’s degree and we were looking at different types of personality profiles. It showed me that I was an introvert. In fact, I was quite a long way along that particular scale. “In a room full of extroverted men I suddenly realised why I didn’t fit, but it surprised me to find that over 40% of the population are also introverts. Yet the world – and the marketing industry – seems to value extroverts.” Jenny Procter

Jenny said that although she had developed a profile in marketing she was unable to push her own business for years due to imposter syndrome.

“The popular idea of a marketing team is a room full of bright, enthusiastic, sociable people brimming with great ideas that they are desperate to share. “Compared to my peers I felt second rate and not as good at the job as the chatty, sociable people.” Jenny Procter

Further down the line Jenny started working for herself and had to market herself rather than an organisation.

Over time she has established ways that introverts can market their businesses without the feelings of insecurity, embarrassment, and discomfort.

Her new book charts Jenny’s conversations, discoveries and journey to find the best way to do marketing as an introvert and covers topics including the differences between introverts and extroverts, as well as strategies for marketing.

“I share how to put it all together and to make those strategies come to life.” Jenny Procter

The book is available to buy on Amazon.