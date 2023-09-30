Burntwood will be hoping to make it three wins in as many games when they return to action this weekend.

They travel to Edwardians this afternoon (30th September) having won their last two home encounters against Spartans and Longton.

But they will be keen to avenge their last away outing when they went down at Newcastle – their only defeat in their four league fixtures so far.

Standing in their way will be an Edwardians side who have the same record of won three and lost one, and who sit just a point and a place below Burntwood in the table.

The 2nds, meanwhile, will welcome Erdington to the CCE Sportsway.

Both fixtures kick off at 3pm.