A Lichfield celebrant is in the running for a national award.

Denise Whelan has been named as a finalist of The Nation’s Wedding Awards 2023.

She will be up for the Celebrant prize at a ceremony in Manchester on 1st November.

Denise, who was a fitness instructor before changing career during the Covid pandemic, said:

“I really don’t know how this happened – I qualified during lockdown, set up my business in September 2021 and immediately loved it. “The couples I’ve worked with, the venues I’ve visited and the suppliers I’ve met have all been welcoming. “To be a finalist in this prestigious wedding industry award is just mind-blowing. Thanks to everyone who has voted for me too.” Denise Whelan