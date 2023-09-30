Lichfield City came from two goals down to earn all three points against Whitchurch Alport.

Ivor Green’s men had it all to do after Harvey Lewis and Adam Hailes had put the visitors 2-0 up with just 15 minutes played.

But Dan Smith netted twice before half-time to get Lichfield back into the game.

The winner from Joe Haines came two minutes from time as strode forward to slot past Jack Sheward and earn his side the victory.

The bright start from the visitors saw City keeper James Beeson kept busy in the opening stages as he turned a deflected shot wide before saving well from distance.

Lichfield went close when Smith looked to chip Sheward who produced a fine save to push the ball onto the post.

The opener came on 10 minutes when Lewis fired home – before Hailes finished off a quick move five minutes later to double Whitchurch’s advantage.

Beeson saved a one-on-one as the home side looked to build on their lead.

But it was Lichfield who would be next on the scoresheet as a long ball just after the half-hour mark was misjudged by the keeper and Smith did well to net from a tight angle.

Two minutes before half time and City were level when Jack Edwards’ free kick was headed home by Smith.

The second half saw both sides continue to trade chances as Lewi Burnside forced a save from Sheward, while the bar came to Lichfield’s rescue at the other end.

It looked as though neither side would find the breakthrough as the game headed towards the dying moments – but Haines had other ideas as he picked up a loose ball at the back, strode forward to play a one-two with Kieran Francis and then skipped past a defender before slotting under Sheward to complete the turnaround