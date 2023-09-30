Lichfield will don a new commemorative look when they welcome Walsall to Cooke Fields this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens will don a redesigned shirt for the first time ahead of the 150th anniversary of the club in 2024.

The design is a nod to the quartered shirts that were worn when Lichfield celebrated the opening of their clubhouse at Cooke Fields in 1985.

A spokesperson said:

“One of the quarters features the silhouette of Lichfield Cathedral while another is a tribute to the club’s original colours of Claret and Blue hoops. “We’re proud to be one of the oldest Rugby Clubs in the Country, and to mark this momentous milestone we’re planning a whole series of celebrations throughout the 150th year.”

Kick-off this afternoon (30th September) is at 3pm.