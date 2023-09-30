A session in Shenstone is offering children the chance to learn about the role seeds play in the environment.

Dobbies garden centre will host the Little Seedlings Club workshop tomorrow (1st October).

The event, aimed at children aged four to ten, is supporting Seed Gathering Season, a month-long campaign run by The Tree Council.

The workshop will delve into the essential role seeds and plants play in nature, from producing oxygen to providing food and habitats for animals, as well as enriching the soil.

Chloë Bell, from Dobbies, said:

“We’re thrilled to join forces with our good friends at The Tree Council for this special Little Seedlings workshop in our Shenstone store. “At Dobbies we have a commitment to nurture young minds and ensure the preservation of our natural environment for future generations.” Chloë Bell

For more information about how to take part, visit the Dobbies website.