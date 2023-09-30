The Stumble will be bringing their blend of blues, soul and old school R&B to Lichfield next week.

The band will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 6th October.

A spokesperson for organiser Lichfield Arts said:

“Unique in their creativity, masterful in their interpretation and solid in their foundations, The Stumble now transcend the blues and look to build on the critical acclaim that has been heaped on their previous album works and live shows by taking the songs from The Other Side on the road and revisiting and reinventing some of their classic renditions of covers by artists such as Howling Wolf, BB King, Ike Turner and Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac. “Expect raw power, emotion, joyous melodies, heartbreaking blues and a guaranteed good time with a band on the crest of a wave.”

Ticket details are available on the Lichfield Arts website.