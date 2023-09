People in Whittington are being given the chance to take on an allotment in the village.

Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council leases land of Swan Road which is home to 30 plots, car parking and shared tool storage facilities.

As it comes to the end of the growing season, a couple of plot holders may be relinquishing their tenancies.

Anyone interested in taking on a plot can register their interest by emailing [email protected].