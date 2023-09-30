Work has been completed on an £800,000 project to improve a Lichfield junction.
A new junction has been put in place at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Grange Line, while resurfacing of the stretch to the A51 has also taken place.
The work was carried out following the death of a motorcyclist at the site.
Other improvements include a new puffin crossing on Grange Lane and an upgrade to the existing puffing crossing on Eastern Avenue to make it a toucan crossing.
Cllr David Williams, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“This was an important scheme for the city and it’s great news that the work is complete.
“It’s one of many schemes we’ve completed recently to improve journeys for people across the county – and, as well as providing smoother journeys for drivers, we’ve also made it safer for people walking or cycling in the area.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council
Funding for the work was secured from the HS2 road safety fund and a recently successful Department for Transport grant.
Given the fantastic planning in Staffordshire. I expect there will be an announcement next week that the road will be closed for a couple of weeks. While a developer or utility company digs up the road and does the most half hearted attempt to replace the road surface.
I still
L maintain a roundabout would have been quicker and cheaper and would still work during a power cut ? Let’s hope they remember to pay the leccy bill !
The traffic lights may have taken time but they will definitely make the road Safe for all so the deserve congratulations on a job well done
Another waisted money from public into nonsense works, similar to HS2- and we supposed to be happy 😁
The traffic in Lichfield is a mess for months now, the population from Fradley and Alrewas if is about to come into Lichfield can only do trough sideway roads doing daily good extra miles but, we are happy to have another traffic 🚦 in Eastern Av , yee!!!