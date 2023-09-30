Work has been completed on an £800,000 project to improve a Lichfield junction.

A new junction has been put in place at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Grange Line, while resurfacing of the stretch to the A51 has also taken place.

The work was carried out following the death of a motorcyclist at the site.

Other improvements include a new puffin crossing on Grange Lane and an upgrade to the existing puffing crossing on Eastern Avenue to make it a toucan crossing.

Cllr David Williams, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This was an important scheme for the city and it’s great news that the work is complete. “It’s one of many schemes we’ve completed recently to improve journeys for people across the county – and, as well as providing smoother journeys for drivers, we’ve also made it safer for people walking or cycling in the area.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Funding for the work was secured from the HS2 road safety fund and a recently successful Department for Transport grant.