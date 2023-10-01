People will be able to access free planning advice at a surgery in Lichfield.

CT Planning will host the event at The Hub at St Mary’s from 11am to 1pm on 6th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Our experienced planners have local and national knowledge in property, land, and development. “With experience of navigating the complexities of the planning system and the changing policy and legislative landscape, we provide insights and expert advice to maximise the chance of successful planning applications and proposals. “If you have a building you are considering converting or any land interests you would like to discuss meet Louise Hinsley MRTPI for free planning advice.” CT Planning spokesperson

The event will be followed by another surgery on 3rd November.