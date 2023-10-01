A Labour by-election candidate has officially launched her campaign.

Sarah Edwards will contest the Tamworth seat – which covers areas including Shenstone, Stonnall and Fazeley – following the resignation of Christopher Pincher.

She was joined for the launch of her campaign by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The senior Labour figure said only their party could breathe new life into local retail areas.

“High streets have been held back by 13 years of Tory economic failure – the Tories crashed the economy, and business and working people are still paying the price. “Labour has a plan to save high streets. With our five point plan, Labour will work in partnership with businesses and local communities to get our high streets thriving again.” Rachel Reeves

The party has unveiled a plan to restore high streets, including cutting small business rates and energy bills, introducing new laws to tackle late payment and giving councils powers to take over empty shops and reopen them without consent from the property’s owners.

Sarah said:

“I’ve been speaking to hundreds of people and it’s clear how important the high streets are here. I’m going to be the MP that revitalises high streets. “For 13 years we’ve seen failed promises from the Conservatives. It’s time for a fresh start here in Tamworth.” Sarah Edwards

The full list of candidates contesting the Tamworth parliamentary by-election are:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Andy Cooper – Conservatives

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Howling Laud Hope – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Peter Longman

Ashlea Simon – Britain First

Sunny Virk – Lib Dem